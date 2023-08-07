ADVERTISEMENT

Some areas in Chennai will not receive piped water supply on August 8

August 07, 2023 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

A press release from Chennai Metrowater said water supply will be suspended in three zones of the city due to interconnection work of pipelines being undertaken on Sterling Road

The Hindu Bureau

Areas falling under Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Adyar zones in the city will not receive piped water supply from 6 a.m. on August 8 to 6 a.m. on August 9, 2023, due to interconnection work of water pipelines that will be carried out on Sterling Road.

A press release from Chennai Metrowater said since Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will take up the work to interconnect large pipelines on August 8, areas such as T. Nagar, Nungambakkam, Alwarpet, Saidapet and Little Mount will not get piped water supply.

Residents may book paid tanker supply through the ‘dial for water’ online service for urgent requirements. Metrowater will continue to operate tanker trips for street supply, the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US