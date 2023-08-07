Some areas in Chennai will not receive piped water supply on August 8

August 07, 2023 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Areas falling under Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Adyar zones in the city will not receive piped water supply from 6 a.m. on August 8 to 6 a.m. on August 9, 2023, due to interconnection work of water pipelines that will be carried out on Sterling Road.

A press release from Chennai Metrowater said since Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will take up the work to interconnect large pipelines on August 8, areas such as T. Nagar, Nungambakkam, Alwarpet, Saidapet and Little Mount will not get piped water supply.

Residents may book paid tanker supply through the ‘dial for water’ online service for urgent requirements. Metrowater will continue to operate tanker trips for street supply, the release said.

