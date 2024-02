February 17, 2024 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Areas like Triplicane, Mylapore and Gopalapuram may experience sewage overflows, as the sewage pumping station in north Mylapore falling under zone 9 will not function until noon on February 18.

A press release from Chennai Metrowater said work is being carried out to interconnect pipelines between sewage pumping stations in north Mylapore and Adyar.

Residents may contact Metrowater engineers at 8144930909/8144930259 and 8144930225 to resolve sewage issues.