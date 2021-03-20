Some apartments in Chennai adopt a wait and watch approach

20 March 2021 15:45 IST

In the light of increasing Coronavirus cases, apartment associations in Chennai are trying to get their residents to revisit the basics.

Over the last one week, the 66-unit Ceebros Palms in Egmore has been reiterating three rules in its internal communication — mask up in common areas, sanitise your hands and maintain social distancing.

But the residents’ association concedes that even this response would be inadequate.

“We have to agree that complacency has set in,” says Niraj Patel, president of Ceebros Palms Residents Association. “Many have become careless in the way they wear their masks and we are again insisting that they wear it correctly while they move around the apartment premises and outside.” Previously, the security guards were instructed to be strict with those entering the community without masks. “Now, we see that the vendors are not wearing masks,” says Patel.

The community started rolling back some of the key restrictions in January. “Our gym has opened up for residents but we allow only one person at a time. Also, the air-conditioner is not turned on,” says Patel.

The Association plans to have a committee member make surprise checks, and call those seen without masks into account. They are also planning to ask the guests to stop coming to the society in large groups.

TVH Lumbini Square in Purasawalkam had a Corporation team come down on March 18 to conduct a fever camp. Health officials have also been in touch with the Apartment association to enforce old rules.

“COVID-19 positive cases are again on the rise but the question is: What new things can we do? We are planning to have a meeting of management committee members to discuss new measures,” says Dinesh D. Bajaj, secretary of the Association.

Swagath Apartment at Velachery reintroduced the old rule of asking food delivery vendors to leave residents’ orders at the gate, and is planning a few other measures to ensure rules are complied with. BBC City Paark Apartment in Porur is waiting for announcements from the State Government/ Greater Chennai Corporation based on which they would frame rules for the society.