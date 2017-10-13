Solving three water-related problems at one go

In Chennai, seasons are defined by the problems they bring. Summer usually spells water scarcity. And monsoon, water stagnation and outbreak of life-threatening diseases.

So, across the city, residents welcome every season with apprehension. Of course, there are a few exceptions. One of them is Thiru Vi Ka Colony. A 28-house enclosed settlement tucked away in Pulla Avenue in Anna Nagar, this colony seems to have found a panacea to all seasonal crises — rainwater harvesting (RWH) structures.

This inspiring story began three years ago, when residents of the colony constructed RWH structures outside their houses, in addition to a rooftop RWH system installed in every house.

The RWH structures have been placed strategically — in three spots where water stagnation is high.

Not only water stagnation, this measure has also helped residents successfully combat the problems of water scarcity and spread of diseases that result from water stagnation.

Water-rich area

“Thiru Vi Ka Colony is the first area in the neighbourhood where Kilpauk Metrowater Storage Station laid water pipelines,” says Leela Devi, a member of Thiru Vi Ka Colony Residents’ Welfare Association.

“Almost 40 years ago, in this locality, water was found three feet below the ground. Despite having borewells, we never experienced water scarcity. Then, 15 years ago, as more borewells came up, the water level had plummeted to 30 feet below ground level. There was still water sufficient to cater to all our daily requirements,” she says.

It was only five years ago that residents started feeling the pinch of water scarcity and also, experiencing a difference in the taste of the water. Water levels started depleting. A few residents had to dig 60ft to set up borewells.

C. Senthilnathan, the secretary of the Association, broached the idea of introducing extra RWH structures to collect excess rainwater. The suggestion was well received as many residents faced the problem of water logging in front of their houses.

“While planning the construction of these RWH structures, we factored in many features of the colony. Being a private colony, we had laid the roads, which had resulted in uneven surfaces. Altering the road levels to ensure smooth flow of rainwater would be an expensive affair. Moreover, if water flowed onto the road, all the rainwater would go into the common drainage system and we would not benefit from it; therefore, these structures within the colony,” says Senthilnathan.

The Association maintains certain funds to clean the colony on a quarterly basis.

“Using the excess fund, we bankrolled the RWH structures in front of three houses, with the help of a mason,” he adds.

Green cover

The residents also vowed not to cut the trees in their colony. “When Thiru Vi Park in Shenoy Nagar lost its green cover, bees took refuge in our trees. But this did not deter us from planting more trees, which helps clean water and maintain groundwater level,” says Leela.

Three years since the RWH structures were installed, water levels have gone up by 30ft high. The old borewells receive clean water. The Association is now planning to install two more structures at the entrance of the colony.

“It’s not enough to have RWH systems in place; there is also the responsibility of constantly ensuring they are clean and functional. We cannot expect the government to do every work for us,” adds Leela.

For any assistance, call - 9500098345.