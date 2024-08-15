Despite efforts by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to address garbage collection issues through mass cleaning drives, residents in several parts of the city continue to face challenges.

The Council suggested measures such as increasing collection materials and shuffling of workers in wards.

Sandhya Vedullapalli, resident of M Block in Anna Nagar and Vice President of Federation of Anna Nagar Residents Associations (FOARA), said, “Generally, the ward’s supervisor [for sanitary workers] or the Conservancy Inspector respond to our complaints. But, recently, only after a whole month of follow-up with the GCC was the garbage finally cleared.”

She noted that a private contractor has been handling their garbage collection for the past 20 years, with the GCC being responsible only for garden waste. However, the bins designated for garden waste are often overflowing due to irregular pick-up services, she added.

Similar complaints have been reported in other areas in the past week. Residents of Periyamet Barracks Road in Thiru-Vi-Ka Zone (IV) expressed concerns about children falling ill due to the accumulation of garbage near their homes. Complaints have also emerged from Scheme Road in Teynampet Zone (IX) and Venkatraman Canal Street in Perambur under Thiru-Vi-Ka Zone (VI), where garbage bags have been placed below GCC’s banner warning against open dumping.

The Council’s Chairman of the Standing Committee (Public Health) G. Shanthakumari, acknowledged the complaints and mentioned that night drives are being undertaken to address waste collection. She also said that garden waste would becleared before the onset of monsoon.

She added that the number of battery-operated vehicles (BOVs) for door-to-door collection and bobcats for clearing roadside and waterbody waste would be increased.

A source in the Council suggested that the formation of ‘gangs’ by workers who had been employed in the same ward or zone for several years caused delays in garbage collection. “A massive reshuffling of workers will be carried out to improve the efficiency of waste management across the city,” the source said.

