Solid waste management in Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar and Royapuram zones to be privatised

November 19, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board (TNIDB) has approved solid waste management under public private partnership (PPP) more in Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar and Royapuram, which includes the Central Business District of George Town. An integrated waste processing facility in Kodungaiyur has also been approved.

Based on the gap analysis, the processing facilities will come up, said an official. The integrated waste processing facility will be operated for 25 years under PPP mode. The private concessionaire will clear waste in the two zones for 10 years. Collection and transportation of municipal solid waste in Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar and Royapuram zones will be carried out by private conservancy operators once the State government grants administrative sanction, an official said.

The service delivery will improve after the new arrangement is launched, an official said. Currently, most of the 800 permanent employees in the two zones are aged over 55 and are on the verge of retirement. Over 2,700 workers under National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) will also be absorbed by the private concessionaire, an official said.

Workers protest

Workers have been protesting against the privatisation of waste management in the two zones. They said a number of existing workers under NULM were likely to lose their jobs.

Each of the wards in Royapuram and Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar have around 40 permanent workers and over 60 workers under NULM, a conservancy worker said.

“Even those who are hired by the new conservancy operator will lose ₹200 every day. The wages for the workers paid by the private concessionaire is low, while those hired under NULM get more than ₹600 per day,” he said.