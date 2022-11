Solatium of ₹2 lakh announced for Tiruporur drowning victims

November 29, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Three students drowned in a lake at Kannagapattu in Tiruporur taluk of Chengalpattu on Monday. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled their deaths and announced a solatium of ₹2 lakh from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as R. Murugesh, R. Udhayakumar and M. Vijay. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

