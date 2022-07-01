Solatium announced for kin of contract worker

Special Correspondent July 01, 2022 00:41 IST

Special Correspondent July 01, 2022 00:41 IST

He had tried to save another contract worker who had fallen into the maintenance hole

He had tried to save another contract worker who had fallen into the maintenance hole

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin sanctioned a solatium of ₹15 lakh to the family of Chennai Metrowater contract worker V. Ravikumar, who died in hospital on Thursday. He and another contract worker Nelson, were cleaning sewer lines using a jet-rodding machine at Muthumariamman Koil Street, Madhavaram, on Tuesday when the latter fell into the maintenance hole. Ravikumar tried to save him. Though both were admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital, Nelson died on the same day while Ravi died on Thursday, an official release said.



Our code of editorial values