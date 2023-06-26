HamberMenu
Solar-powered traffic signals commissioned  

June 26, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Avadi Police Commissioner A. Arun inaugurating solar-powered automatic traffic signal lights.

Avadi Police Commissioner A. Arun inaugurating solar-powered automatic traffic signal lights. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Avadi Police Commissioner A. Arun on Monday inaugurated solar-powered traffic traffic signals.

Four fully automatic solar-powered traffic signal lights were installed at Ayapakkam Road junction, Ambattur Estate 2nd Main Road junction, Cholambedu Road and School Road Junction on C.T.H. Road and Ambattur Estate 1st Main Road junction and made operational.

Apart from this installation of three more new signals will soon be installed at Telephone Exchange Junction, VGN Road junction on C.T.H. Road and 3rd Main Road and 2nd Main Road junction.

