Solar air heaters to help tanneries in Ranipet-Ambur region save on power bills

At the micro level, each drier at a leather unit consumes 20-25 units of electricity per hour

D. Madhavan RANIPET
October 20, 2022 01:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Solar panels and air heaters that generate clean energy to run auto sprayer driers at Overseas Leathers, a leather manufacturing company in SIPCOT in Ranipet on Wednesday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

After much hesitation, tanneries in the Ranipet-Ambur-Vaniyambadi region have started taking baby steps to tap into solar energy to run automatic sprayer driers, vital for drying the processed leather, in their factories to cut down on the bi-monthly power bills.

A group of tannery owners came together at Overseas Leathers, a manufacturer and exporter of finished leathers, in the SIPCOT Complex in Ranipet on Wednesday to have a first hand experience of the operation of solar air heaters at tanneries. A Theni-based solar energy company, SunBest, provides technical support for these heaters.

At present, the leather-making region covers Ranipet, Walajah, Vellore, Ambur and Vaniyambadi. More than 500 tanneries are located in the region, with Vaniyambadi alone accounting for around 40% of the total number. Most of the tanneries are coal- or thermal energy-based factories, emitting greenhouse gases. Thermal energy accounts for around 55% of the total energy consumption for leather-making.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

At the micro level, each drier at a leather unit consumes 20-25 units of electricity per hour. A tannery, on an average, runs at least three driers. In other words, around 600 units of power is consumed by the tannery every day. Officials said the power cost could be saved by switching over to solar energy. “Except during heavy rain, solar air heating panels can generate power to run driers. There won’t be any fluctuation in solar power,” says C.P. Rajkumar, CEO, SunBest.

Hans Raj Verma, CMD, Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation Limited (TIIC), and Ranipet Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian urged the leather manufacturers to go in for solar energy. They said Tamil Nadu has the highest radiation of solar energy that could be utilised for industrial growth.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

However, the installation cost of solar air heaters remains a major challenge for the leather manufacturers, especially small and medium entrepreneurs. They want the government to subsidise the cost.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app