Soil tests, land acquisition resume for Metro phase II

CHENNAI

11 August 2020 00:30 IST

The ambitious project will cover 118.9 km along three stretches in the city

After a break of nearly four months, when COVID-19 and the resultant lockdown disrupted work, the soil tests have resumed in the city for Chennai Metro Rail’s phase II project.

The project will cover 118.9 km along three stretches — Madhavaram to SIPCOT, Madhavaram to Shollinganallur and CMBT to Poonamallee.

Soon after the project was conceived and approved, soil testing was taken up in various parts of the city two years ago. The tests are usually done to gauge the geological conditions of the area, the knowledge of which is essential, before starting construction of tunnels and stations.

Advertising

Advertising

Work suspended

Following the pandemic, the soil tests were suspended for a few months. They have resumed now. According to officials of the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL), the tests had been resumed at a few places in the city and they planned to finish them soon.

“Simultaneously, we have also begun the land acquisition process. The idea is to finish the process at the earliest so that we can focus on starting the construction,” an official said.

At present, the CMRL has finalised detailed designs for all three stretches; but the priority is for the Madhavaram-CMBT and Madhavaram-Shollinganallur stretches. Tenders were floated for construction of tunnels early this year.

Japan International Cooperation Agency will be providing loans and an agreement to this effect has been signed.

Sources said that efforts are on to sign get funding from other banks such as the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank for other stretches in this project and it is likely to be finalised by the end of this year or early next year.