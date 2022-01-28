Software professional arrested on rape charge

The accused allegedly gave spiked drink to the woman and committed the crime

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman who was introduced to him over a matrimonial site after giving her spiked drinks.

The police said the woman had become friends with Rahul, a resident of Navalur on Old Mahabalipuram Road, through a matrimonialsite in August last year. On August 8 last year, he invited her to a hotel in Sholinganallur on thepretext of discussing their marriage and raped her after giving a spiked drink. After regaining her consciousness, she realised that she had been raped and Rahul pacified her by promising to marry her. However, he left for Thiruvananthapuram where he worked for a software firm. The woman lodged a complaint recently with All Women Police, Guindy.

After investigation, the All Women Police, Guindy, arrested Rahul on charges of rape and criminal breach of trust. He has been remanded in judicial custody.