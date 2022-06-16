Software engineer involved in unauthorised purchase of Tatkal tickets arrested

June 16, 2022 00:32 IST

The St. Thomas Mount Railway Protection Force (RPF) have arrested a 35-year-old resident of Sholavaram for unauthorised booking of tatkal tickets through an illegal software on Wednesday.

Laptops, a desktop, modem and a phone used for making the bookings, were among the items seized.

A senior official of the RPF said several passengers had made complaints to the Chennai division Sr. Divisional Security Commissioner Senthil Kumar about the inability of the passengers to book both sleeper and air-conditioned tickets through Tatkal. Upon investigation, P. Vijaykumar, Inspector of St. Thomas Mount Station found a large number of tickets booked by Akilesh Kumar through a software he developed.

The RPF seized 34 tickets, valued at ₹75,000, from the accused. They also found that the accused had booked Tatkal tickets worth ₹1.50 lakh during the month. The accused was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. Passengers facing such issues could register their complaints to 139, the official added.