Software engineer held for sexually harassing woman in Chennai-bound express train

The Government Railway Police has arrested a 25-year-old man, who is a software engineer, on the charge of sexually harassing a woman in a running express train a week ago.

According to the police, the woman, who is also a software engineer, was travelling from Karur to Chennai in the second-class sleeper coach of an express train on August 25, 2024.

As she came out of the toilet when the train was near Katpadi railway station, she saw the accused outside engaging in an obscene act, blocking her way. When she raised objections, he allegedly sexually harassed her. She managed to escape and returned to her berth after she took a photo of him on her phone.

Upon getting down at Chennai Central railway station, she went to a government hospital for a medical examination. The hospital staff alerted the police, and the case was later taken up by the Government Railway Police.

The railway police arrested the suspect who has been identified as K.V. Kishore, 25, a native of Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district, on the charge of sexual harassment.

