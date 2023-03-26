HamberMenu
Software engineer dies in road accident near Maduravoyal

March 26, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old two-wheeler rider was killed was killed after dashing into a parked truck on Outer Ring Road near Maduravoyal on Saturday night. The Koyambedu Traffic Investigation wing has arrested the truck driver Krishnan. 

The police said Suresh Kumar, a software engineer with a private company in Ambattur, was returning home in Sai Nagar of Kundrathur from his office on his two-wheeler on the Outer Ring Road when he hit a truck parked on the roadside near Maduravoyal. Suresh Kumar sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment. But the hospital authorities declared him as brought dead. 

