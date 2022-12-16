Soft skills training programme for Chennai airport staff

December 16, 2022 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Airports Authority of India Chennai International Airport and India Tourism, Southern Regional Office, Chennai have jointly organised a three-day soft skills training programme for officials and staff of the Chennai Airport from December 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was a part of a routine training programme charted for airport staff to ensure courteous behaviour on the part of personnel deployed at the airport including security, ground handling, housekeeping and airline staff. More than 600 staff of the airport are expected to benefit from the soft skills training sessions, according to a press release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US