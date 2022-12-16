  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022From Alvarez to Weghorst, here are the top 10 goals of the World Cup so far

Soft skills training programme for Chennai airport staff

December 16, 2022 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Airports Authority of India Chennai International Airport and India Tourism, Southern Regional Office, Chennai have jointly organised a three-day soft skills training programme for officials and staff of the Chennai Airport from December 14.

This was a part of a routine training programme charted for airport staff to ensure courteous behaviour on the part of personnel deployed at the airport including security, ground handling, housekeeping and airline staff. More than 600 staff of the airport are expected to benefit from the soft skills training sessions, according to a press release.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Airport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.