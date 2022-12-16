Soft skills training programme for Chennai airport staff

December 16, 2022 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - CHENNAI

Airports Authority of India Chennai International Airport and India Tourism, Southern Regional Office, Chennai have jointly organised a three-day soft skills training programme for officials and staff of the Chennai Airport from December 14.

This was a part of a routine training programme charted for airport staff to ensure courteous behaviour on the part of personnel deployed at the airport including security, ground handling, housekeeping and airline staff. More than 600 staff of the airport are expected to benefit from the soft skills training sessions, according to a press release.