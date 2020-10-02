Soft skills training for the disabled

CHENNAI

02 October 2020 01:13 IST

Ability Foundation, Cognizant plan ‘LinkABILITY from Oct. 9 to Nov. 6

Ability Foundation and Cognizant will organise LinkABILITY, an online soft skills training programme for persons with disabilities from October 9 to November 6.

It is designed by Cognizant as part of its employee volunteering initiative Outreach, the intensive 20-hour, 5-days-a-week programme will help strengthen candidates’ aptitude and communication skills, apart from teaching them resume-building and interview techniques. The programme includes mock interviews with senior hiring panelists, said a press release here.

Graduates who have passed out after 2017 and studied Math till Class XII and professionals who have passed out in 2013 can apply before October 4. They should have a desktop, laptop or tablet.

Advertising

Advertising

For details, call 8939675544 or mail jobs @abilityfoundation.org or visit www. abilityfoundation.in.