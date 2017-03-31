Sodium vapour lamps at SIDCO Nagar bus stop

Officials of Zone – 8 (Anna Nagar) of Greater Chennai Corporation have ensured installation of sodium vapour lamps in the centre of a defunct high mast lamp at SIDCO Nagar bus stop, near the Padi flyover in Villivakkam. The officials have pointed out that this is a temporary measure. These lamps will serve the purpose till the high mast lamp is repaired.

This development came a day after The Hindu Downtown carried a report in its March 17 Anna Nagar edition, highlighting the plight of hundreds of motorists and pedestrians using the Chennai–Tiruvallur High (CTH) Road at SIDCO Nagar junction in Villivakkam due to the high mast lamp being defunct for more than six months.

Many motorists have however sought a permanent solution to the problem. “Corporation officials should have repaired the defunct high mast lamp instead of installing dim sodium vapour lights. It’s an eyewash,” said K. Banumathi, a long-time resident in Padi.

Residents and motorists said that with the high mast lamp being defunct for more than six months, pedestrians are particularly at risk as, from a distance, motorists often to fail to notice them crossing the stretch.

However, Corporation officials were non-committal about a time frame in which they would have the high mast lamp repaired. The silence stems from the fact that to start the work they would need permission from senior officials at Ripon Buildings, the headquarters of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

“The high mast lamp had not been maintained for a long time. We can’t give any time frame as we need a nod from our senior Corporation officials,” said Velmurugan, Assistant Engineer of Zone – 8 (Anna Nagar) of Greater Chennai Corporation.