Socioeconomic survey and job camps held in and around Parandur

November 15, 2022 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State government has begun carrying out socioeconomic surveys at Parandur and its neighbouring villages before the land acquisition process.

ADVERTISEMENT

For nearly a month now, the officials have been carrying out these surveys in many of the 13 villages identified for the second airport coming up at Parandur in Kancheepuram district.

“We collect various details from each family, including the land in their possession, whether they fall below or above the poverty line and their educational qualification. This is an important survey we have to do before the land acquisition process and also needed to implement government welfare schemes for the benefit of the residents here,” an official said.

The government had already indicated that those giving up their land for the airport project will be adequately compensated, and the amount will be well above the existing market value.

Trending

Officials also said they had arranged job melas for the youth living in and around Parandur. “Initially, there was a lukewarm response. But we will continue to hold more such employment camps for the youth. We want them to know there will also be ample job opportunities for the youth if this airport comes up. In the future, the government also plans to hold skill training courses for them,” the official added.

After decades of deliberating, the State government only recently zeroed in on Parandur as the site for the second airport for the city, which will be built over 4,791 acres. The prefeasibility report was done by the Airports Authority of India, which stated that the airport could have two runways and with an additional 200 acres, a parallel runway can be constructed. The project will require a ‘site clearance’ and a ‘project clearance’ in the near future before the construction can begin.