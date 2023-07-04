ADVERTISEMENT

Socialisation, violence figure in curriculum for gender clubs in schools run by Chennai Corporation

July 04, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The curriculum for gender clubs for this academic year (2023-24) consists of seven topics, including gender and socialisation, gender-based violence and life skills, aimed at addressing gender attitudes, aspirations and behaviour. 

According to a release from the Greater Chennai Corporation, the project, which is in its second year, will target Class 8 and 9 students of 70 high and higher secondary schools and Class 8 students of 92 middle schools. Through discussions, activities and real-life examples, the children will learn to critically examine gender roles and expectations, Tamil pop culture and healthy boundaries. The release said the clubs will introduce these topics during School Management Committee meetings as a way to engage with parents and a platform to showcase the work of the students.

In June, headmasters and headmistresses, nodal teachers and those involved with the gender clubs attended an orientation conducted by the Gender and Policy Lab of the Corporation to enable them to run the programme effectively.

