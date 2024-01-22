ADVERTISEMENT

Social Welfare Dept. calls for united front to advocate LGBTQIA+ horizontal reservation policy

January 22, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Chennai

A unified front would make the policy stronger, says a Tamil Nadu Social Welfare Board member

The Hindu Bureau

M. Radha, Tamil Nadu Social Welfare Board member.

Transgender and intersex members of the LGBTQI+ community seek separate policies for horizontal reservation, while the Tamil Nadu Social Welfare & Women Empowerment Department hopes for a united one.

ALSO READ
Transgender persons can avail of any of quota benefits available to the marginalised, government tells SC

V. Amuthavalli, Commissioner of Social Welfare, presided over a meeting on January 20, where over 150 members of the LGBTQIA+ community from across Chennai put forth their suggestions for a policy regarding the Madras High Court’s order on requesting the State to consider the possibility of 1% reservation in education and employment in the public sector.

According to M. Radha, a Tamil Nadu Social Welfare Board member, the members of the LGBQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Queer, and so on) community requested that they be included in the reservation as well, as many have become homeless after coming out.

“Meanwhile, transpersons and intersex people mentioned that they faced more difficulties as their gender identity changed, due to which they were not admitted to educational institutions and hence found it tough to secure white-collar jobs. They contested that LGBQ+ members can still avail themselves of formal education even after they come out. Transpersons and intersex people demanded separate policies. However, the government cannot formulate individual policies for reservation,” she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
No separate policy under consideration for jobs to transgender persons: Centre

Ms. Radha stated, “I am also a transperson who understands the difficulties. But, a unified front would make the policy stronger. In many cases, transpersons have adopted members of the LGBQ+ community as children when the latter required shelter and also helped in paying education fees. As everyone comes together to celebrate Pride month, they must consider being part of one family and push for one policy.”

ALSO READ
Provide reservations for transgender persons in local body polls, Madras High Court directs Tamil Nadu government

She said, “The society deems TG to be alm seekers or sex workers. But, with this policy, the lives of nearly 15,000 transpersons can change, and many can become officials in government departments like I have.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US