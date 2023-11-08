HamberMenu
Social impact forum to focus on Sustainable Development Goals

The forum aims to extend and amplify Omega Healthcare’s community development initiatives and empower women as decision-makers and drivers of community prosperity through entrepreneurial enablement, microcredit, and skill development

November 08, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Omega Healthcare, a healthcare outsourcing service provider, transformed its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) wing into the Omega Forum for Social Impact (OFSI) recently, and aligned its goals with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

OFSI integrates healthcare with socio-economic upliftment, focusing on areas, such as maternal, menstrual, and mental wellness, with an approach combining preventive and curative health services to foster resilient and self-sustaining communities, said a press release. In the coming years, the foundation plans to double its impact, focusing on grassroots-level socio-economic change, the statement read.

The foundation’s roadmap includes expanding health education, increasing microcredit accessibility, and scaling up skill-development programmes over the next five years, as per the release.

Having supported over 200,000 individuals, OFSI aims to extend and amplify Omega Healthcare’s community development initiatives and empower women as decision-makers and drivers of community prosperity through entrepreneurial enablement, microcredit, and skill development.

