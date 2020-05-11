Social activist installs sanitiser plant for residents in Chromepet

Social activist V. Santhanam has come forward to show the way for residents to fight COVID-19 by installing a 1,000-litre capacity sanitiser plant.

The sanitiser plant, installed in front of his house in New Colony in Chromepet is helping residents and shopkeepers in the locality to get sanitisers free of cost.

Mr. Santhanam said the use of sanitisers is being recommended by health officials to prevent COVID-19 infections. As a social cause, a sanitiser-making unit has been installed, wherein residents can come with a one-litre bottle and fill their bottles for free.

The sanitiser plant cost ₹1.50 lakh and was installed through his family owned Sri Saranagathi Seva Trust, he said. Mr. Santhanam said the sanitiser plant was installed by Noble ECo Systems in Vengaivasal. The sanitiser plant has very low operational costs, with only two units of electricity being consumed per day for running the plant and the raw material for producing sanitiser being salt, it does not cost much, Mr. Santhanam added.

The sanitiser plant was inaugurated by Pallavaram Municipal Commissioner Mathivanan on Sunday.

A large number of residents and commercial establishments including provision shops are benefiting from this in the area.