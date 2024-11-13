Soaring over the towers

They rip through the air like greased lightning. They stun their prey with the dizzying speed with which they hit them. They carry their prey to a tall perch, on a towering mountain usually, tear it apart and have their fill.

Enter the other actor in this unrehearsed play on Nature’s grand stage. They are noisy and gregarious and at home in crevices of hills and mountains.

And these two species come together on another stage, at an unlikely place, but with their respective instincts and behaviours intact.

E. Arun Kumar gets to watch this play on this new stage, one erected more by man than Nature.

The dramatis personae are the Peregrine falcon and the Blue rock pigeon with the afore-mentioned life stories. And the stage is House of Hiranandani Upscale with its sky-touching towers, in Egattur, Old Mahabalipuram Road.

Arun, an avid birder who captures his avian sightings in pixels and a resident of Upscale, notes that the gated community has been playing host to two Peregrine falcons, a male and a female, during winter. Just ahead of the winter, it entertains a Shaheen falcon, which is a sub-species of the Peregrine falcon. While the Peregrine falcon is a winter visitor, the Shaheen falcon is a resident raptor given to local movements.

The two Peregrine falcons and the Shaheen falcon gravitated towards the gated community for the feral Blue rock pigeons.

These pigeons breed fast, and the raptors check their numbers. “A Peregrine falcon will take at least two pigeons every day,” Arun observes. “The Peregrine and the Shaheen falcon maintain and control the ferel rock pigeon population. If not for these magnificent raptors the pigeon population would explode and create serious health hazards to the residents.”

The Shaheen falcon and the two Peregrine falcons observe timelines that do not clash.

Arun says that in these parts the Shaheen falcon enters the picture in June-July and continues its sojourn until September and leaves just in time for the Peregrine falcon to have the “guest house” all to itself. And the residents of Upscale are besotted with these raptors, partly on account of the pro bono service they offer. Arun explains, “We have named the Shaheen falcon ‘Hira’. Many residents know it by its name now. The male Peregrine falcon male has been named ‘Rana’ and the female Peregrine falcon is ‘Nandini’ . We are taking all the names from the word Hiranandani.” The three falcons might feel welcome, but they know their place and time, and stick to them.

Says Arun, “They are very punctual with their arrival and departure and also stick to their regular towers and perches.”

Visiting Vadapalani

A similar case of urban adaptation can be witnessed at a gated community in Vadapalani — Appaswamy Trellis. For years now, a Peregrine falcon has been checking into the community to spend the winter. It hunts the feral pigeons in and around the community.

This Peregrine falcon’s movements have been studied by Gnanaskandan Kesavabharathi, an MNS member, a birder and a luminary on raptors. E. Arun Kumar, another accomplished birding expert, has also been studying this Peregrine falcon. He notes another Peregrine falcon has been seen putting in an appearance at this community, occasionally.

“As of now, there is evidence of only one Peregrine falcon sojourning at this gated community during winter.”