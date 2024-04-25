SNEHA launches support group for people who have lost someone to suicide

April 25, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

SNEHA, a Chennai-based suicide prevention organisation, has launched a support group for persons who have lost someone to suicide. Through SNEHA-SAS (Survivor After Suicide), the organisation is aiming at creating a safe space for ‘survivors after suicide’ to share their grief and to make them feel they are not alone in their grief.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, there were 1,70,924 reported suicides in India in 2022, Lakshmi Vijayakumar, founder of SNEHA, said. But suicides are underreported, and for every suicide, there are 20 suicide attempts, and every suicide attempt affects at least six persons around, she pointed out.

“One in 57 people are affected by suicides. This is the enormity of the problem,” she told reporters on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

When a person loses someone to suicide, there are physical and emotional symptoms and social and behavioural issues. The emotions could be anger, anxiety, crying spells, fatigue, guilt, loneliness and trouble sleeping, and they could become overly sensitive and withdrawn, and have issues such as forgetfulness.

“There are always two questions in a survivor - why and if only, and this haunts them,” she said. With stigma still being an issue, survivors find it difficult to talk to anyone and feel judged and guilty, she added.

“Survivors of suicides are at a high risk of suicides. There is guilt and shame, and inability to reach out to other people. So, we have come up with SNEHA-SAS offered both online and in-person. We will be facilitators and hold group sessions once every month where they can learn from each other and become stronger,” Dr. Lakshmi Vijayakumar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Participants can listen, talk, share their emotions, loss and grief and can also share what helped them cope with their loss during the group sessions. SNEHA also plans to have monthly online meetings for participants who may not be able to come personally.

Nalli Kuppuswamy, president and M.C. Anand, director of SNEHA, also spoke.

For details, call SNEHA-SAS at 94451 20050 or email - sas@snehaindia.org or visit the website - www.sas.snehaindia.org.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’ suicide prevention centre at 044-24640050).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.