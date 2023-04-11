SNEHA introduces online chat service for those in distress and in need of help

April 11, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

With online chatting being a preferred form of communication among the young, SNEHA, a suicide prevention centre, has launched an online chat service for those in distress and in need of help.

The live chat facility will be available on SNEHA’s website — https://snehaindia.org/new/ — between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Lakshmi Vijayakumar, founder trustee, SNEHA, said research showed that 50% of youngsters preferred chatting over audio calls for reasons including privacy. The chat service was on trial run for two weeks and some youngsters put forward the need to make it available from 8 p.m. “We are thinking of extending the timings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. for which we need more volunteers,” she said.

If a person tries to access the online chat service before 10 p.m., a set of helpline numbers have been listed in case of emergency.

Talking about suicide rates, she said, “What is worrying is that India has the dubious distinction of having the highest number of suicides in the world.” National Crime Records Bureau’s latest report states that 1,64,033 persons died by suicide in India in 2021.

From 2014 to 2021, the number of young people dying below 18 years is steadily increasing, she said. “Earlier, failure in examinations was the main cause for suicides. Now, failure in a love relationship is increasing,” she added.

In Tamil Nadu, it was worrying that the suicide rate (per lakh population) was steadily increasing from 22.1 in 2011 to 24.7 in 2021. “After COVID-19, the State that has the maximum increase in suicides is Tamil Nadu,” she added.

Looking at the percentage share of various causes of suicides during 2021 in the State, Dr. Lakshmi Vijayakumar said that 43% was due to family problems, 27% due to illness and 13% due to drug abuse/alcoholism. She added that more than a million persons in distress have contacted SNEHA till now. Nalli Kuppuswamy, president of SNEHA, also spoke on the occasion.

[Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and SNEHA’s suicide prevention helpline - 044 24640050.]