Sneha founder honoured

Sneha, the organisation working to prevent suicide, was on Wednesday honoured with Hamsadhwani R. Ramachandran Award of Excellence at the R. Ramachandran remembrance day organised by Hamsadhwani. The organisation’s founder Lakshmi Vijayakumar received the award.

N. Ravi, Chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chennai Kendra, and Publisher, The Hindu Group, who presented the award, recalled his long association with Hamsadhwani founder R. Ramachandran and how he had mainstreamed many NRIs during the Margazhi season. He said Sneha, which had saved thousands of people from suicide, deserved the award. Dr. Lakshmi Vijayakumar said that the organisation ran only with the support of volunteers and sought more personsto counsel those in distress. With more support, she said the organisation hoped to start chat counselling to reach out to youngsters.

Hamsadhwani secretary R. Sundar said that the award was presented to Sneha to acknowledge and applaud the selfless service to society. He said that Sneha had connected with four lakh people over the past 33 years and saved their lives.

Pianist Anil Srinivasan said he had planned to start a mental health helpline for creative professionals. Hamsadhwani president Ramnath S. Mani was present on the occasion.