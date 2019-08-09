Snake creates a flutter in quarters

The quarters behind the Thousand Lights police station had an unusual visitor on Thursday morning — a seven-foot-long rat snake. After much hue and cry, the police personnel called a snake catcher from Guindy who managed to catch the serpent. Around 10.30 a.m, when a few residents of the police quarters visited the temple on the campus, they spotted a snake on the wall and raised an alarm.

Some women rushed to the police station and sought help. Law and order inspector Rajasekaram rushed to the spot. “It was seven ft. long and had crawled into the room where the pooja utensils were kept. I did not want the children to beat it. So I called the Forest Department officials and asked them to send a snake catcher,” said the inspector.

S. Prabhu, a snake catcher, came to the station and caught the snake. “I got concerned when the snake tried to encircle his legs. He said it was not poisonous,” said the inspector.

The snake will be released in the Snake Park in Guindy. Forest Department officials said they have rescued cobras and rat snakes from the city on many occasions. “They come from nearby waterbodies in search of food,” said an official.