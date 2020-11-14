Smuggling racket busted at Chennai airport

Janitor held while taking gold paste from waste bin; 4 bars found hidden in toilet

The Chennai Air Customs have recovered a total of 6.9 kg of gold at the airport recently.

A janitor, Gnanasekar, was spotted fetching two black bundles from a dustbin. Officials found three gold paste packets weighing 1.81 kg. In connection with this, a passenger, Sheikhussman, 35, of Tiruchi, was held at the exit.

When Gnanasekar was questioned, he said his colleague Shankar had asked him to collect the bundles on the orders of Kumar, who works as the supervisor of a housekeeping firm at the airport.

Syed Ibrahim Shah, 21, of Chennai, who was waiting for Sheikhussman outside the terminal, was also held. The officials determined that Kumar was the mastermind of the operation, and the five men were arrested.

In another case, officials recovered 5.1 kg of gold from the toilet of a flight that came from Abu Dhabi.