Smuggling of PDS items: Civil Supplies-CID arrested over 9,000 persons in 2022 

December 31, 2022 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

R. Sivaraman

The Civil Supplies-Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has registered 9,243 cases in 2022 for diversion and smuggling of rice meant for the public distribution system and other offences.

During the year, 67,229 quintals of PDS rice and 14,558 litres of PDS kerosene were seized. Also, 1,456 domestic cylinders, which were used for commercial purposes, and 2,58,654 litres of adulterated diesel were seized. Other essentials such as wheat, pulses, sugar and palm oil were also seized.

The total value of the seized items was ₹6.58 crore, 9,161 persons involved in these crimes were arrested and 2,034 vehicles used for smuggling were seized. Eighty persons were detained under the Prevention of Blackmarketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980.

Abhash Kumar, DGP, Civil Supplies-CID, said the department was taking steps to prevent smuggling and hoarding of PDS products. In 2021, it registered 7,279 cases and 7,529 people involved in these crimes were arrested.

Mr. Kumar said an integrated modern control room was being established at the headquarters of the Tamil Nadu Consumer Goods Trading Corporation to monitor the movement of PDS goods.

A toll-free number, 7305811511, is operational for filing complaints of smuggling of PDS items.

