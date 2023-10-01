Smoke in Tambaram-Beach electric train creates panic among passengers near Guindy Railway station

October 01, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

A thick smoke from an engine coach in the Tambaram-Beach electric train created panic among hundreds of commuters on Sunday. However, the maintenance staff of the Southern Railway found the smoke to be due to a snag in the brake which was immediately rectified.

A senior official of the Southern Railway said an electrical multiple unit (EMU) train was proceeding from Tambaram to Chennai Beach and when it was near Guindy railway station, commuters saw thick smoke from the engine coach located in the middle of the rake around 3.30 p.m.

Immediately, the loco driver stopped the train and the commuters got down. The loco driver informed the control room and a contingent of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) along with railway maintenance staff arrived and found that smoke was caused due to a glitch in the brake.

The EMU proceeded to the Chennai Beach after the maintenance staff rectified the issue.