ADVERTISEMENT

Smoke from flight delays Dubai-bound aircraft at Chennai

Updated - September 25, 2024 11:55 am IST - CHENNAI

The flight, which was to depart at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, was delayed and left at around 12.15 a.m.

The Hindu Bureau

Smoke emanating from the aircraft | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Chennai International Airport’s tarmac witnessed tense moments on Tuesday (September 25, 2024) night as an Emirates flight to Dubai began to emanate smoke, and fire tenders were rushed in to extinguish it. The flight, which was to depart at 10 p.m., was delayed and left at around 12.15 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 9.10 p.m., when the refueling process was underway, heavy smoke came out from near the tail end of the aircraft. The fire tenders came to the spot and put it out in about 10 minutes, sources said. Passenger boarding, which was going on at this time, was immediately stopped, and they were rushed back into the terminal, sources added.

“Excess fuel was loaded into the aircraft and smoke started coming from the tail end. The excess fuel was offloaded, and the ground engineering team and the airline personnel inspected the aircraft’s auxiliary power unit subsequently. Later, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security officials too checked the aircraft for passenger safety and then gave a clearance for departure,” an official said. 

The flight later left the city airport at around 12.15 a.m. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US