Smoke from dump chokes residents in nearby areas

Corporation’s medical camps at Perungudi gets lukewarm response

As the smoke continued to billow out for the third day on Friday in Perungudi dump after a major fire, thousands of residents suffered due to air pollution.

However, only 60 persons visited the four medical camps held by the Corporation on Friday.

“Most visitors at the medical camps reported fatigue. A few reported respiratory problems. We had 25 visitors on Friday,” said a doctor. Conservancy workers, ragpickers and workers of private agencies involved in biomining resumed normal operations on Friday in other parts of the dump.

Residents’ associations in the area on Friday held meetings to discuss the need for strengthening the movement for saving the Pallikaranai marshland and stopping the dumping of waste in the marshland.

Meanwhile, work on digging of trenches to prevent the spread of fire to other parts of the dump was completed on Friday.