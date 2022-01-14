Smog causes poor visibility

Visibility fell to 600 metres as thick smoke covered the city

A thick cover of smoke enveloped the city on Thursday, when Bhogi was celebrated. The India Meteorological Department said the visibility dropped to 600 metres early morning, which was worse than 1,000 metres seen on Bhogi day last year. In 2020, it was bad at 150 metres.

IMD officials said the visibility was up to 5 km till 3 a.m. when southeasterlies prevailed and it began to drop steadily during early morning hours. There was no fog condition over the city.

B. Amudha, Scientist-E and In-charge of Aerodrome Meteorological Office, Meenambakkam, said the visibility dropped to 600 metres at 6 a.m., which was the lowest in the day as westerlies prevailed.

It improved to 1,000 metres around 8 a.m. and to 3,000 metres after southeasterlies started.

It was more of smoke that covered the airport and suburbs and not fog between 5.30 a.m. and 8 a.m., she said. The officials said the residents must rethink about burning of waste on Bhogi day to avoid air pollution in the city.