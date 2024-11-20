 />
Smart watch stolen from e-commerce delivery executive

Published - November 20, 2024 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Anna Nagar Police have arrested a 22-year-old youth for allegedly stealing a smart watch from an e-commerce firm delivery executive after diverting his attention. 

Police arrested the suspect who has been identified as Bhuvanesh, 22 of PonniammanMedu and recovered electronic item from him. According to police, A.Karunakaran, 29 of Nerkundram is working as a delivery executive of a popular e-commerce firm. Last Thursday, he went to deliver the electronic items to the consignee at Second Avenue, Anna Nagar. The consignee received the parcel and opened it to check. 

After diverting the attention of the delivery executive, he placed an ordinary watch and handed it back. He left the place saying that he would go to the ATM and get money to be paid. As he did not return, the executive checked the parcel and found an ordinary watch inside. The executive lodged a complaint with Anna Nagar police. Based on his complaint, police arrested Bhuvanesh and recovered the smart watch.

