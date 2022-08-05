Smart speakers, TVs donated

Special Correspondent August 05, 2022 18:58 IST

Special Correspondent August 05, 2022 18:58 IST

The Madras Mylapore Round Table 3 and Madras Mylapore Ladies Circle 4 donated speakers, television sets, and beds to St. Louis Institute for the Deaf and Blind at a function here on Friday. According to a press release, 15 smart speakers, two smart television sets and four cots were donated to the institute housing more than 250 children. Shilpa Katrela, Chairperson, Madras Mylapore Ladies Circle 4, said the initiative to donate electrical appliances and cots was part of an outreach programme. Rahul Chabbria, Chairman, Madras Mylapore Round Table 3, and Innaci Asir, Director, St. Louis Institute for the Deaf and Blind, were present.



