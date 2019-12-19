Chennai

Smart scooters and squads to nab women offenders

Patrol vehicles deployed on 2 beaches

Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan launched Smart Traffic Patrol scooters and the Women Traffic Squad at a function in the city on Wednesday.

The launch was held at Marina beach. “We have given two vehicles for Marina beach and one for Besant Nagar beach. Seeing this project, a few persons came forward to sponsor five such vehicles,” said a police officer. The police have sent a proposal to add 10 more such vehicles.

The Smart Traffic Patrol scooters are two-wheeled, self-balancing personal transporters. They will be used on service roads and pavements. Each vehicle is fitted with a speaker, siren and boxes to hold belongings of policemen.

The four Women Traffic Squads are aimed at handling women traffic violators. Launched in four police districts, each will comprise a sub-inspector and four constables.

