Smart meters for 42 lakh electricity connections

In a bid to increase revenue, smart meters would be installed in 42 lakh connections across Chennai at a cost of ₹4,300 crore, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced in the Assembly on Thursday.

In a suo motu statement, he said the smart meters would be eventually installed across the State in phases.

He also announced that a total of 22 substations (110 kv) would be set up in various districts at a total cost of ₹998 crore to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

The Chief Minister announced that the 230 kv substation at Alagarkoil in Madurai district would be upgraded to 400 kv substation.

The 110 kv sub stations at Irugur in Coimbatore district and Tiruppalai in Madurai district would be upgraded to 230 kv substations.

New substation

A new 230 kv substation would be set up at Arasanur in Sivaganga district, he said.

In a bid to avoid power cuts during natural disasters in coastal areas, the Chief Minister also announced that electric lines for about 200 km, supplying power to 33 kv substations in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ramanathapuram, Kanniyakumari and Thoothukudi districts, would be laid underground at a cost of ₹300 crore.

Funds to the tune of ₹187 crore would be allocated for setting up new 33/11 substations in 23 locations, he added.