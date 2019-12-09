Small steps towards waste segregation

Segregation of waste has taken off in many parts of north Chennai, according to officials of Chennai Corporation.

Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet and Royapuram make up the five zones of the north region of the Corporation. These five zones generate about 1,200 to 1,300 tonnes of garbage a day, and of this, 950 to 1,000 tonnes is dumped at the Kodungaiyur dumping ground, an official said.

Officials said that Manali (zone II) is “zero garbage zone” as waste generated is segregated and taken to the micro compost centre, and not dumped at the Kodungaiyur dumping ground. One of the smallest zones, it generates 30 tonnes of garbage a day. Generating 90 tonnes a day, zone 3 — Madhavaram — has reached 70% garbage segregation, and is expected to reach 100% by the end of December, while zone I (Tiruvottiyur) that generates 170 to 180 tonnes a day segregates 30% to 32% of the waste collected, he said. “We are attempting to achieve zero garbage status in two to three months,” he added.

However, it is zone IV — Tondiarpet and zone V — Royapuram that pose a challenge. “Zone IV generates 450 tonnes and Zone V generates 500 tonnes per day. We have been able to segregate 15% of waste till now. Solid waste management is complex in these two Zones so we are taking steps at the micro-level. We have taken up two to three wards as a pilot in each of these two zones,” he said.

Wards 34, 42 and 48 in zone IV and 53 and 57 in Zone V are part of the pilot project. “We are taking up a study in these selected wards to understand the efforts needed for waste management and challenges, and replicate in other divisions. This involves micro management at the street-level. Door-to-door collection of waste is taken up, and more tricycles have been deployed sector-wise. The weight of the garbage collected every day is measured, and then taken to the micro compost pits,” he said.

The results have begun to show slowly, the official said, adding that in ward 57, from 3% segregation of waste, they have reached 30% now.

“Overall, we have so far achieved 20% to 22% segregation of garbage. We are making efforts but there is still a long way to go,” he added.