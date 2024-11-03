Small steps matter

While applying herself to understanding the metaphysical truths offered by the Theosophical Society, Merike Martsepp is not inclined in the least to shut herself off from the physical realities surrounding her. From Estonia, Merike visited the Theosophical Society headquarters in Adyar for a one-month stay around New Year. She returned in June 2024 not for another sojourn, but an extended three-year residency. She is open to the possibility of this extended stay evolving into a state of permanency.

On October 22, she was at the centre of a massive clean-up drive at one section of the sprawling Theosophical Society campus.

“This trash was not the result of littering; it was trash that had accumulated on account of the rains in recent weeks, particularly the October 15 downpour caused by a depression,” says Merike.

By taking this initiative, she was demonstrating not so much to others as to herself that she has begun to view Chennai as home away from home.

This initiative actually announced itself much before it arrived — by small steps taken by just a pair of feet.

Merike notes she was advised by the doctor to walk one hour a day. While following the doctor’s advice and walking in the Park area on a section of the Theosophical Society campus (not far from the Adyar river, particularly the broken bridge) Merike came upon garbage, particularly plastic trash.

She added to the doctor’s prescription — bags of trash she would collect on these walks, thereby ensuring the health of her immediate environment as well as her own. She would collect the garbage, deposit it in small bags and dump them in bins, carrying those bags herself. The bags increased, but there is a limit to how much ground a pair of feet can cover and how much garbage a pair of hands can pack into the bags, no matter how small. Around the time the limitations of her efforts began to dawn upon Merike, she had a fortuitous encounter.

Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, film director and film producer and wife of deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu Udhayanidhi Stalin, chanced upon Merike’s efforts at clearing the trash in the walkers’ pathway.

Kiruthiga introduced herself to Merike and put her on to a representative of Cheer NGO with the objective of helping Merike expand her efforts.

That led to the massive clean-up drive, one marked by a train of volunteers pouring in from different quarters. A ballpark figure puts the hands on the deck at around hundred. With Urbaser Summet (the agency engaged by Greater Chennai Corporation for conservancy operations) and Cheer NGO coming on board, mobilisation of this size was possible. College students, Urbaser Summet conservancy workers and Cheer NGO volunteers made up the chunk of the team that carried out the clean-up.

Merike’s passion for environmentalism resonated with her fellow volunteers, creating a sense of community and shared purpose.

Merike plans to take her waste management efforts beyond the campus. She acknowledges the lack of sufficient waste disposal facilities and is heartened by the presence of small groups in Chennai working towards change. Her approach is grounded in her belief that even small actions can lead to significant improvements, and she remains dedicated to doing what she can, whether that means using biodegradable bags or simply picking up trash during her walks. And as she learnt now, the odd massive clean-up drive will come along at some point, anyway. What matters is the small, continual individual efforts as part of everyday living.

“It is all about taking that first step, no matter how small,” she says with a laugh. “And if we can do it with a smile and some laughter, even better.”

And as we now know, she has proved the effectiveness of that simple mantra for change.

