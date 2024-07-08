Small, medium private hospitals in State feel the pinch of ‘unviable’ CMCHIS package rates

‘Unreasonable’ package rates have put many small and medium private hospitals empanelled under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) in a tight spot. The treatment package rates, according to a cross-section of doctors, was revised only once in the last 15 years since the scheme came into force. Consequently, hospitals do not find it viable to treat patients under the scheme for certain ailments, as the cost covered by the insurance is way too less compared with the actual treatment cost.

About 800 to 850 small and medium private hospitals across the State are empanelled under the CMCHIS. A number of doctors who run hospitals said that the present package rates were unviable, and demanded that they be revised. They sought a complete revamp of the scheme.

On its part, the Indian Medical Association, Tamil Nadu State Branch (IMA-TNSB) had submitted its views to a committee formed to streamline the implementation of the CMCHIS, raising the long-pending need to revise the charges, and address glitches, including those in pre-approvals and settling of claims. “...While the package rates are highly unviable, we face issues due to delays in obtaining pre-authorisation, and payments. The process is slow, and the scheme’s implementation is highly flawed unlike the hassle-free process that was in place when it was launched in 2009,” a doctor said.

“Take cholecystectomy (removal of the gallbladder) for instance. In a corporate hospital, the cost of treatment may be around ₹3 lakh to ₹4 lakh. In small and medium hospitals, the rate is around ₹40,000 to ₹50,000. But the CMCHIS has fixed the rate at ₹16,000. How can we manage with this cost?,” he asked.

The operability, and the process flow should be improved, a doctor said. “A lot of costs are involved in running a hospital. The package rates are so low. It is difficult to operate with the current CMCHIS rates. None of the members who decide these package rates run a hospital. How is this fair?,” a private hospital doctor asked.

He further said, “Moreover, If we submit a claim for ₹50,000, they agree initially, but reduce the amount later. In the end, we receive only about half of the amount claimed. If the amount is not paid within a stipulated time, it is difficult to run hospitals...”

The IMA had listed a comparison of the costing for various procedures. It pointed to the rise in nursing charges, doctor fee, operation theatre charges, and cost of drugs, disposables and implants over the last few years. Based on hospital costs and investments, it came up with a scientific workup of treatment costs, and submitted it to the State government. But there is no end in sight to the issues.

An official source said, “As a policy, I agree that the package cost should be viable so that it is translated as benefit to the patients who need it. At the same time, we need to understand that in a government-funded mass health insurance scheme, it is the incremental cost that is factored in, where the surplus capacity available with the private sector is being utilised.”

“The rate depends on many factors. Service cost includes equipment cost, utilisation time in service provision — say hours of operation theatre or equipment used — and human resource cost. To arrive at a viable cost, the insurer, provider and administrator should understand each other’s views along with those of the user,” he added.

A Health Department official said the present package rates were valid up to the end of 2026. A revision would be undertaken only after that.