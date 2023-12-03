Small junction causes a big bottleneck

December 03, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST

At the morning and evening peak hours, travelling from Medavakkam to Velachery or vice versa could be arduous. It takes 30 minutes to one hour to cross a stretch of two to three kilometres for various reasons.

Andal and her friends, who drive to college, find it easy as they drive past the area in the morning before the traffic flow begins. But it could take more than one hour to travel from Medavakkam to Velachery when they return in the evening.

Two storm water drain projects, a project by the Highways Department, a narrow road for a short distance, bad roads and the Kamakoti Nagar signal are the main reasons. Similarly, students and office-goers travelling towards Velachery have to move inch by inch before they cross the signal.

“Sometimes the traffic is backing up from the Medavakkam flyover to the Kamakshi Hospital flyover,” she says. “It is better to take the bus or train than travel in a two-wheeler or car,” she says. While the road has been widened close to Medavakkam, it narrows down along the Pallikaranai stretch.

At the Kamakoti Nagar signal, motorists from every side are allowed to take the right turn, make the U-turn and so on, jamming the stretch completely. The lone traffic police constable struggles to handle the traffic.

“It is chaotic in the morning,” says Vidyasagar, a resident of Pallikaranai, who takes the route in the mornings to office. From Pallikaranai to Velachery, it is hardly four to five kilometres, but most times it takes 40 minutes to travel the distance owing to the chaos at three junctions.

The Highways Department has widened the road wherever ‘poramboke’ land was available, but it has not touched ‘patta’ land. Therefore, a six-lane highway becomes two-way. Unless the department takes concrete action, there is no solution, residents say.

“They have built storm water drains in the middle of the road, and the roads are in a mess this monsoon. We have repeatedly petitioned the MLA, the MP and the Highways Minister, but no solution is in sight,” says Mr. Vidyasagar.

“It is mainly due to bad roads from the Pallikaranai kulam. Beyond it, the road has not been widened. All this traffic gets jammed at the signal,” says Sivachandran of Vanmeegam, an NGO at Medavakkam. The junction and the subsequent U-turns are manned by the traffic policemen from the Tambaram Police Commissionerate. Although the traffic policemen are posted at every junction and U-turn, they find it difficult to manage the traffic. As the Highways Department has mostly done patch work, the motorists tend to stick to one side of the road, adding to the chaos.

“It will be better if the Kamakoti Nagar signal is closed at least in the mornings and the motorists are allowed to take the U-turn after a distance in both directions, or at least in one direction. This will be inconvenient to hundreds of people, but will help thousands save more on time, fuel and cost,” says a traffic policeman at one of the junctions.