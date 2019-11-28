Slush and debris make Tamilar Street a dreaded stretch

Debris on both sides, slush in between - this is the condition of Tamilar Street, Padmanabha Nagar, Choolaimedu. The condition has worsened due to the rains.

Hundreds of motorists use this stretch connecting MMDA Colony and Periyar Padhai everyday. “On a normal day, two dustbins in the corner of the road cause traffic congestion on this stretch. The public themselves regulate the vehicle movement,” said Dhanasekaran, a resident of the locality.

The situation has worsened due to the desilting of Cooum that has been happening for the past few weeks. “A machine takes out the garbage from the water body and dumps it by the side of the road. The Chennai Corporation lorry collects it once it is dry. Till then it remains here raising a stink,” said Ezhilarasi.

However the collection of the desited garbage is erratic. “Sometimes it is done once in two days and sometimes it is left there to rot for a week,” she added.

Now the condition has worsened due to the rains. “The road has become slushy and pedestrians cannot walk here. Early this morning, a youngster fell due to the slippery condition of the road,” said K. Kumaran, a motorist who uses the stretch daily.

Residents complained that they are frightened to send their children out alone. “It is a very unhealthy condition that prevails outside. We fear that our children will contract some disease due to the garbage dumped outside,” added Ms. Ezhilarasi.

Another problem that the residents encounter on a daily basis is that of mosquitoes. “We find it hard to sit inside the house. Constantly we have to apply coconut oil on the body to prevent getting bitten,” complained S. Kamala, another resident. They want a permanent solution to the problem. “The garbage bins at the corner of the road should be shifted. The slush should be cleaned regularly,” she adds.

Most are irked as they don’t know whom else to complain to about the issue. “There has been no action from the Greater Chennai Corporation,” added a shopkeeper in the locality.