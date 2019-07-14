Slow website remains a concern for students

With the second round of online counselling for admissions to engineering colleges commencing on Saturday, the slowing down of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions website remains a concern for a section of students.

The issue was seen even at the facilitation centre run by the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) at the Central Polytechnic College.

Though over 150 students eligible for the second round of counselling turned up at the centre in the morning for locking their choices of colleges, only around 45 were able to exercise their choice until 4 p.m., despite the availability of five computers with the DoTE to assist them.

A parent from Aminjikarai, seeking admission for his daughter, said he had come to the facilitation centre as the website was responding slowly when he tried from home. “However, the situation was no different here. The staff here told us that the server was non-responsive,” he said.

A student from Saidapet, who left the centre in the evening without being able to lock his choice through the website, said he was concerned if the situation would remain the same for the next two days. “They have given time till Monday 5 p.m. I hope the issue gets resolved at least by Sunday,” he said.

‘Need not panic’

A senior official from the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, however, said the server issue lasted only for an hour in the morning.

He said students and parents need not panic since they have time till Monday to lock their choices.