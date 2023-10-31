ADVERTISEMENT

Slew of measures to tackle NE monsoon-related exigencies

October 31, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Special teams must be formed to conduct relief operations and implement precautionary measures in low-level areas to tackle instances of inundation during the northeast monsoon, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru said here on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the Minister had chaired a review meeting on monsoon preparedness convened in the urban local bodies and the 21 corporations across the State. Officials from various departments, including the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, took part in the meeting.

Local bodies have been directed to take precautionary measures to prevent breaches in lakes and ponds from inundating neighbouring areas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Nehru also directed officials to provide safe drinking water to residents during the rainy season and ensure periodical cleaning of overhead water tanks and sumps. Medical teams must be formed to provide health care in flood-affected areas, and all primary health centres must have sufficient stock of drugs, the Minister said.

All urban local bodies have been told to set up round-the-clock helpline number.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US