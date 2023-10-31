HamberMenu
Slew of measures to tackle NE monsoon-related exigencies

October 31, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Special teams must be formed to conduct relief operations and implement precautionary measures in low-level areas to tackle instances of inundation during the northeast monsoon, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru said here on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the Minister had chaired a review meeting on monsoon preparedness convened in the urban local bodies and the 21 corporations across the State. Officials from various departments, including the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, took part in the meeting.

Local bodies have been directed to take precautionary measures to prevent breaches in lakes and ponds from inundating neighbouring areas.

Mr. Nehru also directed officials to provide safe drinking water to residents during the rainy season and ensure periodical cleaning of overhead water tanks and sumps. Medical teams must be formed to provide health care in flood-affected areas, and all primary health centres must have sufficient stock of drugs, the Minister said.

All urban local bodies have been told to set up round-the-clock helpline number.

