Sleuths of Idol Wing-CID arrest antique dealer, seize eight metal idols from godown  

The team of police officers involved in the seizure was appreciated by Shailesh Kumar Yadav, Director General of Police, Idol Wing-CID

February 03, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The police team seized 8 metal idols kept in the godown of the Southern Arts and Crafts gallery in a village near Mamallapuram.

The police team seized 8 metal idols kept in the godown of the Southern Arts and Crafts gallery in a village near Mamallapuram. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Idol Wing-CID (IW-CID) of Tamil Nadu Police arrested an antique dealer who was absconding for long and seized eight idols from a godown of an art gallery owned by him in a village near Mamallapuram. 

Originally, four antique idols had been stolen from Thirumoolaswamy temple, Poovalur, Lalgudi in Tiruchi district. A special police team in Tiruchi Range registered a case in this connection in 2014 and was in search of the dealer, identified as Lakshmi Narasimman, involved in the idol theft from the ancient temple. 

A senior police official said, “Following a tip-off, we were watching the movement of antique dealers in and around Mamallapuram and stumbled upon Lakshmi Narasimman. We nabbed him at his place in a village and recovered these idols from him.” 

After receiving information, the police team reached Kuchikadu in Mamallapuram and secured the accused Lakshmi Narasimman, 59, who was in possession of eight metal idols — Arunachaleshwarar, Kerala Vishnu,  Ayyanar, two idols of crawling Krishna, Buddha, Nandhi, and a dancing Krishna — kept in the godown of his Southern Arts and Crafts gallery.  

During investigation, Lakshmi Narasimman could neither produce any valid documents nor provide justification for the possession of the antique metal idols. Hence the idols were seized. Police said he was arrested in two cases and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is in progress.

The team of police officers involved in the seizure was appreciated by Shailesh Kumar Yadav, Director General of Police, Idol Wing-CID.

