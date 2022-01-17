‘Sleeping policemen’ cause nightmare to drivers

CHENNAI

17 January 2022 20:48 IST

Vehicle users say the authorities concerned should step up patrolling of roads

With cattle occupying roads such as Chennai-Tiruvallur Road, phase II ofRajiv GandhiSalai, northern sector of Inner Ring Road nearPuzhal, driving during the day has become difficult, say drivers.

Accidents occur when heavy vehicles, including container trailers, attempt to avoid the cattle. “These roads have a considerable number of two-wheelers andcars andthese get involvedin accident. We don’t see any reaction to complaints from the authorities concerned,” said Jude Mathew,Tamil Nadu Independent Vehicle Owners’ Association.

“AtPuzhal, the Corporation does catch the cattle but they are freed after a couple of daysandthe cows are back on the road. Motorists can manage even if the cattle stay put, but they tend to dart across the road, scaring two-wheeler riders,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The problem was not limited to these two roads, but spread across other State highways and roads under the control of the National HighwaysAuthority of India (NHAI).“TheCTHroad toTiruvallur fromTiruninravuron both directions,Avadi–PoonamalleeState Highway,TIruninravur–PeriyapalayamviaPakkamand even the service roads of Outer Ring Roadhave large numbers of cattle. NearHinduCollege Railway Station, cattle are sleeping.We need some kind of regulation for the cattle. Local bodies, State Highways and NHAIneed to step up their act.Due to COVID-19, their concentration is elsewhere and motorists are suffering,” said T. Sadagopan,consumeractivist.

Owners don’t care

Even the IT Highway, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, is not free from cattle that sleep on the road.Phase II of the roadhas plenty of cattle which roam as they please. “The ownersdon’tseemtobother about this. Sometimes, the cattle get injured and are left on the road to die,” said Harsha Koda, OMR resident.

NHAI officials said that road under their control were patrolled to ensure that cattle do not stray on to the carriageway. The frequency of patrolling would be increased to prevent intrusions, said a senior official.