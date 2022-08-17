Sleeping pods set up at Chennai airport

The four sleeping pods will allow passengers waiting to change flights at Chennai airport catch up with some sleep

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
August 17, 2022 21:55 IST

The four sleeping pods which were inaugurated at the Chennai airport on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

For the benefit of transit passengers, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has set up sleeping pods at the arrival hall of the domestic terminal at Chennai airport. 

The facility “Sleepzo” has four bed-sized capsules near the baggage belt no. 1 and will help those who have to stay long to take their connecting flights get some sleep, according to a release.

“The sleeping pod facility at Chennai Airport can be availed on an hourly basis and has amenities like reading lights, charging station, USB charger, luggage space, ambient light & blower control and a nice plush bed. Each capsule can accommodate one person (and kid, if under 12) offering full rest to the tired passenger,” the release said.

